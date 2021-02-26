ICC World Test Championship: Currently, New Zealand, with 70 percentage points, are the only side to reach the final of the ICC WTC while India and Australia are competing for second place.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's 10-wicket win over England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday knocked Joe Root's men out of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final that will be held in June at the Lords.

While Thursday's win helped Virat Kohli's men take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series against England, their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship is not confirmed yet.

"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," the ICC said.

Currently, New Zealand, with 70 percentage points, are the only side to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship while India and Australia are competing for second place.

From here, India need to win or at least draw the fourth Test against England to seal a place in the final. If Kohli's men lose their next match against the Three Lions, Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will reach the finals of the ICC World Test Championship.

Kohli defends pitch at Narendra Modi stadium

While questions were raised over the pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium as the match ended in just two days, Indian skipper Virat Kohli criticised the batsmen's approach and said that the "quality of batting" was not up to the mark.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was at all up to standard from both teams to be honest. They were bundled out and there was lack of application from both the sides. The ball was coming on nicely yesterday and the odd ball was turning and it was a good wicket to bat on in the first innings. The batting was below-par from both sides," he said.

"It was bizarre that out of 30 wickets, 21 were to straight balls. It was down to lapse in concentration or playing for turn and beating on the inside. Test cricket is all about it - this is a classic example of batsmen not applying themselves enough," he added.

