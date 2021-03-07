ICC WTC 2021: Dainik Jagran sources have claimed that the final will likely be played in a bio-secure bubble in Manchester or Southampton where England hosted West Indies and Pakistan last summer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Saturday thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs to win the four-match series 3-1. With a 3-1 series win over England, Virat Kohli's men also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship, which will begin from June 18, is slated to be played at the iconic Lord's ground in London. However, a Dainik Jagran report has claimed that the ICC is mulling shifting the venue for the WTC final.

Sources, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the rising coronavirus cases in London is the reason behind shifting the venue from Lord's. Though an official announcement is awaited, Dainik Jagran sources said that ICC will likely ask the England Cricket Board (ECB) to decide the venue.

"The ICC will soon announce about the venue for the WTC final. The final will unlikely be played at the Lord's and ICC will ask the ECB to decide in this regard," sources told Dainik Jagran.

'We deserve to be in WTC final'

Following India's spectacular win over England, skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team and said that his side "completely deserves" to be there in the summit clash of the Test Championship.

"Well, we are quite relieved now that we have made it to the WTC final. Probably, if you look at the last 2-2.5 years and how we have played, we deserve to be in the finals. Now, it's just about getting together as a group and focusing on that big game which is quite exciting for us as a team," said Kohli in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

"I think the way we came back as a team, each and every individual stepped up. Credit to everyone, I think everyone hung in there. It is all about the team, we always speak about how we can contribute to the team and that's what we did. I am really happy as an individual and as a vice-captain. Our journey in not only the WTC, but before that as well, we played really well," he added.

