New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup's 12th edition will start from March 4, Friday in New Zealand. The marquee event for a total of 31 matches will see eight teams fighting to get their hands on the trophy. The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga between New Zealand and West Indies. While the final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3. Among all the 8 teams, Team India will play their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval.

Here's everything from date, time, live streaming details, fixtures of ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

When will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 start?

The tournament will start on March 4th, Friday in New Zealand. The tournament opener will be played between New Zealand and West Indies

When will India play their first match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

India will play its first match in the tournament against Pakistan on March 6, Sunday.

Where to watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?

All the live-action of the tournament will be covered by Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches online in India?

The LIVE streaming of the matches will be done on Disney+ Hotstar.

At what time will the matches in World Cup start in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches will be from 6:30 am IST.

Indian women's team schedule in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan – 6th March – 6:30 am IST

New Zealand vs India – 10th March – 6:30 am IST

India vs West Indies – 12th March – 6:30 am IST

England vs India – 16th March – 6:30 am IST

Australia vs India – 19th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Bangladesh vs India – 22nd March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

India vs South Africa – 27th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Posted By: Ashita Singh