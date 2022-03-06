New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is underway and on Sunday one of the game's finest players, India captain Mithali Raj became the first woman and only the third cricketer to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad in the elite list.

She achieved the feat as India locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their much-anticipated opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval.

Raj, a 39-year-old veteran of many memorable matches, had made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000, before playing the event in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and now in 2022.

Mithalis' ICC World Cup career now spans more than two decades with no women ever having played in ICC Women's World Cups 20 years apart. It was New Zealand Debbie Hockley who previously held the record having made her debut on 10 January and then it was Charlotte Edwards of England.

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, Raj's India teammate for the longest time, stands second on the list with five World Cup appearances.

Tendulkar, the holder of innumerable batting records, is the only Indian cricketer apart from Raj to feature in six World Cups, starting from 1992 to the triumphant campaign in 2011.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the very first match of their World Cup.

"We'll bat. It's a good wicket to bat. put up a big total and put pressure on them. We're going with three seamers and three spinners. We want to go into the tournament with a clean slate, take some momentum from the last game which we won against New Zealand. The hunger to do well in WCs has kept me going," Mithali Raj said at the toss.

For the unversed, India has an unbeaten record against Pakistan in women's ODIs, winning all their 10 matches, with three of those being in World Cups.

(With Agency Inputs)

