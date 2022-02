New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 12th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will start on March 4 and end on April 3, 2022. Eight teams will be up against each other in New Zealand next month. The tournament for total of 31 matches will be hosted in six cities -- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington.

The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga on Friday, March 4. While the final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3. Among all the 8 teams, Team India will play their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval.

Here's all you need to know about ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

All the eight teams:

New Zealand, India, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh

India Schedule in ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

India vs Pakistan – 6th March – 6:30 am IST

New Zealand vs India – 10th March – 6:30 am IST

India vs West Indies – 12th March – 6:30 am IST

England vs India – 16th March – 6:30 am IST

Australia vs India – 19th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Bangladesh vs India – 22nd March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

India vs South Africa – 27th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Full Schedule of ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am), March 4, Tauranga

Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am), March 5, Dunedin

Australia vs England (6.30 am), March 5, Hamilton

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am), March 6, Tauranga

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 7, Dunedin

Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 8, Tauranga

West Indies vs England (2.30 am), March 9, Dunedin

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am), March 10, Hamilton

Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 11, Tauranga

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am), March 12, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am), March 13, Wellington

South Africa vs England (6.30 am), March 14, Tauranga

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 14, Hamilton

Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am), Match 15, Tauranga

India vs England (6.30 am), March 16, Wellington

New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 17, Hamilton

Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 18, Tauranga

India vs Australia (6.30 am), March 19, Auckland

New Zealand vs England (2.30 am), March 20, Auckland

West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 21, Hamilton

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am), March 22, Hamilton

South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 24, Wellington

England vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 24, Wellington

Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am), March 25, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am), March 26, Wellington

England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 27, Christchurch

India vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 27, Wellington

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am), March 30, Christchurch

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am), March 31, Wellington

Final (6.30 am), April 3, Christchurch

India Full Squad: The Indian squad for the 2022 World Cup will be led by Mithali Raj with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smirti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

