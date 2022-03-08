New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Women's cricket will lock horns with hosts New Zealand on March 10 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. In their second match of the tournament, India will look to build on the winning momentum they gained after clinching the first match against arch-rival Pakistan by 107 runs. While New Zealand will be looking for a bonus point after winning their second game against Bangladesh women by nine wickets and having lost the tournament opener against West Indies women by 3 runs.

Here's everything you need to know about the high octane clash between the two sides:

When will India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Thursday, March 10.

Where will India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What about the timing of India Women vs New Zealand Women match?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the much-anticipated game between India and New Zealand?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The live streaming for India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Posted By: Ashita Singh