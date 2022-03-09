Hamilton| Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Women's cricket team will take on hosts New Zealand on Thursday, March 10 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in Match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj-led side won the first game convincingly against archrivals Pakistan and they will want to build the momentum from that win. Meanwhile, team India would also eye to seek revenge for the last ODI series loss by 4-1 against New Zealand. On the other hand. New Zealand will be looking for bonus points for raking up in the ICC Women's World Cup table.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast of the match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pitch Report: The pitch at Seddon Park is pretty high-scoring. The teams will look to bat first after winning the toss. Fans can expect high scoring match at this ground.

Weather Forecast: The weather at Seddon Park will remain sunny with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celcius and humidity 53 percent. There are slight chances of rain as precipitation will be 20 percent.

Dream XI predictions:

Katey Martin, Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lea Tahuhu.

India Women’s Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghana Singh

New Zealand Predicted XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

India W Full squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand W Full Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

