New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on Sunday set a massive record in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 during the final match against England in Christchurch. Slamming 170 runs off just 138 deliveries, Healy registered her name in the record books as she went past Adam Gilchrist to post the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final – men or women. Healy also became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women's World Cup.

Here's a look at all you need to know about the record-setter - Alyssa Healy.

Who is Alyssa Healy?

Born on 24 March 1990, Alyssa Jean Healy plays for the Australian women's national team and New South Wales in domestic cricket as well as the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She made her international debut in February 2010.

Debut

Healy made her international debut in the 2010 Rose Bowl series against New Zealand, following an injury to Australian captain and wicket-keeper Jodie Fields. She played in the first five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is, but was dropped for the last three ODIs during the New Zealand leg of the series.

What are Healy's achievements?

In December 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Healy the T20I Player of the Year. In September 2019, during Australia's series against Sri Lanka, she played in her 100th WT20I match. In the same series, Healy set a new record for the highest individual score in a Women's T20I match, with 148 not out. In September 2020, in the second WT20I match against New Zealand, Healy took her 92nd dismissal as a wicket-keeper. As a result, she went past MS Dhoni's record of 91 dismissals, to set a new record of most dismissals as a wicket-keeper, male or female, in Twenty20 International cricket.

Personal life

In April 2016, Healy got married to Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Healy and Starc are only the third married couple to play Test cricket.

