ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The tournament, which was supposed to be held in South African in November 2022, will now be held in February 2023.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that it has decided to postponed the 2022 women's T20 World Cup by a year. The tournament, which was supposed to be held in South African in November 2022, will now be held in February 2023.

The apex body informed that the tournament has been postponed by three months to manage players' workload and to avoid a cluster of big-ticket events in 2022. It noted that if the tournament hadn't been postponed 2022 would have three major events "with the Commonwealth Games in July 2022 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup due to be held in November 2022".

"The Board confirmed that the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will move from its current slot at the end of 2022 to 9-26 February 2023," the ICC said in a statement.

"As there are currently no major women's events scheduled to take place in 2023 the Board confirmed the switch for the T20 World Cup to better support player preparation and to continue to build the momentum around the women's game beyond 2022," it added.

Noting that there's no major women's event in 2023, the postponement will to "better support player preparation and to continue to build the momentum around the women's game beyond 2022".

Calling the move a "perfect sense", ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said that the apex body is committed to fueling the growth of the women's game and it would give them "opportunity to perform to the highest levels on a global stage".

"Secondly, we can continue to build the momentum around the women's game through 2022 and into 2023. We are committed to fuelling the growth of the women's game and today's decision enables us to do that over the longer term," Sawhney said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the apex body which governs cricket across the globe has also approved the introduction of an Excluded Persons Policy as part of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code with immediate effect.

According to ICC, the policy will enable the ICC ACU to exclude corruptors who are 'non-participants' to the Code to prevent people who attempt to corrupt the sport from involvement in the game.

"This is a significant addition to the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and enables the sport to impose an exclusion order on known corruptors preventing them from any involvement in cricket activities including playing, administration, financing, attendance or any kind of involvement in a league, team or franchise," said Sawhney.

"It will allow our ACU to better disrupt the activities of non-participant corruptors which currently the ICC have little, if any, control over. This is crucial if we are to continue to protect the integrity of our sport," Sawhney added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma