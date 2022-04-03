Christchurch (New Zealand) | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy on Sunday once again proved why she is a big-match player after she scored a record-breaking ton in the ICC Women's World Cup final at the Hagley Oval in New Zealand's Christchurch.

Opening the batting against arch-rivals England in the final, Healy scored 170 off 138 balls hitting 26 fours at a strike rate of 123.19.

With her ton, 32-year-old Healy has become only the second women's cricketer after fellow Australian player KL Rolton to hit a ton in a world cup final. Rolton had hit a magnificant 107 not out in the 2005 Women's World Cup final against India, helping her side lift the trophy by 98 runs.

Interestingly, Healy - who is the wife of pacer Mitchell Starc - had hit 129 runs off 107 balls in the semi-finals of the world cup, helping her side put a 306-run target for the West Indies women at Basin Reserve.

Australia had defeated the West Indies by 157 runs in the semi-finals. For her match-winning century, Healy was adjudged 'Player of the Match'.

After the match, the wicket-keeper batter lauded her team, saying everyone in the top six has been contributing.

"In One-day cricket, you gotta ride the ebbs and flows and come back through the middle period and batting with someone like Rach, just that level head and calm nature about her keeps you in moment and just sort of keeps ticking along which is nice," said Healy in a post-match presentation," she said at the post-match conference.

"I don't miss too many at the training (direct hits), so I made it count and it feels good. Coming into this World Cup, we wanted to be at the Hagley Oval on the 3rd and it's been at the forefront of our minds and I guess today was another stepping stone."

"I thought the girls played outstanding today given the conditions that are thrown at us. There's been a bit of waiting around (before the start) and bit of darkness at the end and I thought everyone did an amazing job," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma