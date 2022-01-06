New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced 15-member squad for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup that is slated to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. The same squad, the BCCI said, will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs.

As per the BCCI, veteran batter Mithali Raj will lead India in the World Cup while Harmanpreet Kaur will be her deputy. The squad also includes veteran Jhulan Goswami and youngsters like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Surprisingly, the squad does not include star batswomen Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

Here's a look at India's squad for the ODI World Cup and New Zealand series:

Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht and Simran Dil Bahadur.

India's squad for one-off T20I against New Zealand:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna and Simran Dil Bahadur.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma