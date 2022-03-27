New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Some of the best knocks with half centuries each from captain Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma could not make India achieve a crucial win to make up for World Cup semifinals on Sunday. In a contest that became a last ball nail biting thriller, India lost to South Africa by 3 wickets.

With this win, South Africa ended India's campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and set up their semi-final clash against unbeaten Australia.

Defending 275 for a spot in the semi-finals, India found themselves in a struggle with South Africa who chased the total down in a hard fought-fight.

After the early wicket of Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall kept the chase on track with an unbeaten 100-run partnership for the second wicket. At the halfway point in their innings, South Africa were 133/1, and 142 runs away from a win.

A direct hit from Harmanpreet Kaur finding Lizelle Lee well short of her ground, breaking the opening partnership in the fifth over. Thereafter, however, South Africa dominated the Indian bowling, with Wolvaardt and Goodall on the crease.

Wolvaardt raced to 34 off 32 in the Powerplay to keep South Africa's chase on. The two batters brought up their 100-run partnership in the 21st over as South Africa looked to chase the total. In the final over South Africa needed seven runs for the win against India. Final and the most thrilling over Proteas defeated India with three-wicket and Mignon du Preez went back unbeaten.

Earlier in the day, the fifties from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali ajR took India to 274/7 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. South Africa, though fought back brilliantly in the death overs, using the short ball and slower ones to stop Indian batters.

Openers Shafali Verma 53 and Smriti Mandhana the pair found the boundary with ease to help India bring up their 50 without loss. The Proteas pulled it back in the final two overs with the wickets of Richa Ghosh and Kaur to restrict India to 274/7.

Brief score: India 274/7 (Smriti Mandhana 71, Mithali Raj 68; Shabnim Ismail 2/42) South Africa 275/7 (Laura Wolvaardt 80, Mignon du Preez 52*; Harmanpreet Kaur 2/42)

