Dubai/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council confirmed on Tuesday that it will push for Cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games, with its ‘primary target’ set at its addition to the Los Angeles 2028 edition of Quadrennial Games. The ICC added that the sport will feature in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next year and that will be “a perfect showcase for what the sport can bring to the Olympics”.

The ICC has also assembled a Working Group to lead the bid to make Cricket one of the disciplines to be competed at during 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The Work Group will be chaired by England and Wales Cricket Board Chairperson Ian Watmore. He will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and Chairperson of USA Cricket Parag Marathe.

"Clearly cricket has a strong and passionate fan base, particularly in South Asia where 92 per cent of our fans come from whilst there are also 30 million cricket fans in the USA. The opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalizing,” ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the USA, where the 2028 edition of Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, has welcomed the ICC’s preposition to include Cricket in the Games.

"USA Cricket is thrilled to be able to support cricket's bid for inclusion in the Olympics, the timing of which aligns perfectly with our continuing plans to develop the sport in the USA," Chairperson of USA Cricket Parag Marathe said.

"With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the USA, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe that cricket's inclusion will add great value to the Los Angeles Olympics and help us to achieve our own vision for establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in this country,” Marathe added.

