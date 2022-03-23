New Delhi | ANI: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has regained the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders after his fiery performance in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.



West Indies' Jason Holder is at No 2 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. Holder is currently participating in the three-match Test series against England and so far he has been ordinary in the two concluded matches.



Jadeja has 385 rating points and Holder has 357.





🔹 Babar Azam enters top five of batting list

🔹 Pat Cummins makes gains in all-rounders’ chart



Both Pakistan and Australia skippers move up in the weekly update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 📈



Details ➡ https://t.co/nLJOeoGJVr pic.twitter.com/WYBZhDyN3A — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2022

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has moved to the No.6 spot after struggling in the Karachi Test. He scalped only two wickets in the match. Australian skipper Pat Cummins has moved up one spot to No.8 after taking three wickets and scoring 34* in the first innings of the Karachi Test. Mitchell Starc, who picked up three wickets in the first innings, has moved up one place to No.15.



India's Ravichandran Ashwin is on No. 2 position. Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged eight wickets, including his maiden Test five-for at home in the second against the Sri Lanka Test in Bangaluru, leapt to No 4 spot.



Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne's great innings in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan has got him to No.1 spot in the batting chart. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's glorious knock of 196 runs in the Test against Australia has taken him to No. 5 spot in the batting rankings.



Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja have also made big leaps. Rizwan has moved up six ranks to be at No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104* in the second innings. Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44* in Karachi, moves up eleven spots to No.13.

