ICC Test Rankings: English skipper Joe Root on Wednesday climbed to the third spot in the test ranking after smashing double-century against India

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: English skipper Joe Root on Wednesday climbed to the third spot in the ICC test rankings after smashing double-century against India in the maiden test at the MA Chidrambaram Stadium, while Virat Kohli slipped to the fifth spot with 852 points. This is the first time that Root has ranked above Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game.

Root's double-century on his 100th test was instrumental in England's 227-run victory against India in Chennai. In the past three tests, he has smashed two double tons and three consecutive 150+ scores -- the first skipper to do so after Don Bradman in tests. Kohli, on the other hand, had missed three tests against Australia in January, this year, to attend the birth of his first child back home. Upon his return to the longest format of the game, he scored 11 and 74 in the first and second innings respectively.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australian batsman Steven Smith retained the first and second spot with 919 and 891 points respectively. Australia's Marnus Labuschange slipped to the fourth spot with 878 points, while Babar Azam and Cheteshwar Pujara retained their sixth and seventh spot.

Australia's Pat Cummins and England's Stuart Broad retained the first and second spot respectively in the bowling rankings with 908 and 830 points respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah remain the only Indian bowlers in the top 10 with 771 and 769 points respectively. Out of the Australia and England series after sustaining an injury, Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to the third spot in the all-rounder rankings with 410 points.

Rishabh Pant has become the first full-time Indian wicketkeeper to reach 700 rating points after his 91 after counter-attacking 91 against England. Pant was instrumental in India's historic series win against Australia at Brisbane last month.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja