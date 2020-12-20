New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has fractionally closed the gap with Australian batsman Steven Smith at the top spot of the ICC Men's Test Batting ranking following his 74-run knock in the first test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this week. Smith lost ten points for scoring 1 and 1 in the two innings of the first match, closing the gap with for the top spot to just 13 points. The two are followed by Kane Willaimson, Marcus Labuschagne, and Babar Azam at the third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.

Pat Cummins retained his top spot in the Bowlers Rankings owing to a stellar performance in the first test. Cummins' spell was instrumental in reducing India in the second innings to just 36 -- their lowest total in the history of Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah found spots in the top ten. Ben Stokes remains the top ranking all-rounder. He is followed in the list by Jason Holder and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia trampled Virat Kohli's men by eight wickets after restricting them to just 36 in the second innings of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on Saturday. The hosts breezed through the total of 90 in 21 overs on the back of a half-century by opener Joe Burns on the third day of the pink-ball test.

The second test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. India look to make as many as four changes in its playing XI. Two of the changes have been prompted by the unavailability of skipper Virat Kohli and ace pacer Mohammed Shami.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja