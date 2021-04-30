ICC T20I World Cup 2021: A senior BCCI official has said that the T20I World Cup could be moved to the UAE if the situation in India continues to deteriorate.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: While the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is being played in bio-bubbles amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, doubts have been cast on whether India could host the T20I World Cup which is slated to take place in October this year.

Several foreign and Indian players, including senior offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin, have already opted out of the IPL 2021 due to the massive surge in cases. Amid this, a senior Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) official has said that the T20I World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the situation in India continues to deteriorate.

"It's too early to say what will happen. But the contingency plan is that it would go to UAE with the hosting rights staying with BCCI," BCCI General Manager Dhiraj Malhotra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma