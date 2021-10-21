New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India and Pakistan have clashed several times before and are all set to lock horns on October 24, 2021, in the Dubai International Stadium. In the World Cup, 2021 for the shortest format of Cricket India has previously won a title in the inaugural edition of 2007. In the inaugural edition, India went up against Pakistan in the finals and won the match with 5 runs.

The rivalry between the two nations has always caught the attention of the world for being one of the most high-pressure matches but this time it is even more high-octane. India will play against Pakistan after 2 years. Last time, they clashed in the ODI World cup of 2019 in which Pakistan witnessed a loss against India.

Till now Pakistan has never won any match in the ICC T20I World Cup against India. In a total of 5 matches, India has always defeated the neighboring country. And it remains to be seen whether Pakistan will be able to break that streak now. As the epic clash is on our doors, here have a look at the stats of Pakistan's T20 record which gives India an edge over their biggest arch-rivals in Cricket.

Pakistan has never won any ICC events be it ODI or T20 World Cup from India, except in the Champions trophy. Pakistan in total has only 3 victories against India in the Champions Trophy. The last time Pakistan beat India was in the final ICC Champions Trophy, 2017.

Pakistan T20Is stat in last 10 years:

Pakistan has played 129 matches in the last decade and has emerged winner in 77 matches. with a win percentage of 59.7, they have ended losing in 45 games. On the other hand, With a win percentage of 63.5, India has won 73 matches out of 115 matches.

Pakistan T20 World Cup stat of last 2 editions:

-Pakistan emerged as the winner of the 2009 T20 World Cup and was named 1st runners-up in the inaugural edition of 2007.

- In the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan was knocked out in the Super 10 stage as they failed to reach the Last 4 stages in the tournament. In the tournament, Pakistan played 4 matches, wherein they emerges the winner in 1 match and lost 3 others.

-In the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan witnessed a similar thing as they failed to qualify for the Semifinals. In the tournament, Pakistan played 4 matches in which they lost 2 and won 2.

Posted By: Ashita Singh