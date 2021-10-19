New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: ICC T20I World Cup started with a bang on October 17. After a wait of 5 years, the tournament is being held in Dubai and Oman this year. In the T20 World Cup 2021, India will play its first match against the very old game rivals Pakistan. The much-awaited, high-octane game will be played on October 24, Sunday at 7:30 pm.

This Cricket rivalry between the two is much more than just a sport as apart from the two-nation whole world seem interested in it. The world will set its eye on upcoming India vs Pakistan match in T201 World Cup 2021.

Since BCCI has banned Pakistan to play with India, for the past few years there have not been many matches played between two nations, thus this upcoming clash in World Cup has a lot of attention on it as the fans wait for the legendary clash.

In the T20I World Cup, India and Pakistan till now have locked horns on five occasions and the interesting fact is that in all those matches India emerged as the winner beating Pakistan.

Here as the high-octane match of Ind vs Pak is on our doors we have brought to you the head to head of all the matches played between the neighboring countries India and Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan, 14 September 2007- Durban

In the Inaugural edition of the tournament India defeated Pakistan, but after winning a bowl-out 3-0 in a thrilling tie in Durban.

India vs Pakistan, 24 September 2007 - Johannesburg

This was the most iconic match India has played against Pakistan till now, as after defeating Pakistan in the finals of T20 world 2007, the inaugural edition, India became the World T20 Champions.

India vs Pakistan, 30 September 2012 - Colombo

In this game, India won as the Indian bowlers bowled out the whole Pakistan team for just 128 runs. It was in this match that Virat Kohli bowled three overs and also picked up the wicket of Mohammed Hafeez.

India vs Pakistan, 21 March 2014 - Dhaka

In this one-sided match, yet again Indian bowlers hammered the batting line of the neighboring country by stopping them on just 130 runs. India won the match.

India vs Pakistan, 19 March 2016 - Kolkata

This iconic match between the two will be remembered for Kohli vs Amir rivalry as there were some flames on the field but later with a friendly gesture, Virat mended things. Struggling to bat Pakistan somehow managed to score above 110 but India won the match despite getting troubled by Pakistani bowlers.

Let us inform you that, if Pakistan manages to win against India in the upcoming match it will be their first win from India in the entire ICC T20I World Cup while if India wins they will remain unbeaten from Pakistan for the sixth time.

Posted By: Ashita Singh