New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said that the T20I World Cup 2022 will begin from October 16 while the final would be held on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) across seven cities in Australia. The semi-finals would be held on November 9 and 10 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Adelaide Oval respectively.

The global cricketing body also said that Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart and Perth will hold the league stage games, adding that Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa have gained direct entry into the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them," the ICC said in a release, adding that Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will join the tournament through the first round phase.

The four remaining spots, on the other hand, will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments one to take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June or July, it said.

"We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Following the success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee," the ICC said.

Australia, meanwhile, on Sunday scripted history by winning the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Aaron Finch-side defeated Kane Williamson's New Zealand by eight wickets to grab their first T20I World Cup. With this, Australia became the fifth team to win all ICC limited-overs trophies.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma