New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on thrashed Scotland by eight wickets to win their second game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. The win over the Scotland helped the Men in Blue improve their net run-rate (NRR) and keep the semi-final hopes alive. However, Virat Kohli's side would hope that the 'street-smart' New Zealand led by a cool and calm Kane Williamson lose their last league game of the Super 12s against Afghanistan.

Why India want New Zealand to lose their game against New Zealand?

Currently, Pakistan is sitting at the top of the points table in the group of the Supers 12s with eight points and +1.065 NRR from four games. Even if Babar Azam's men lose their last league game against Scotland, they will qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, New Zealand are at second place with six points and +1.277 NRR while India are ranked at the third place with four points and +1.619 NRR. Here it is simple, if New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they will move to the semi-finals. However, if lose to the Afghans, their journey at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 would end as they have lowest NRR among the three teams -- India, New Zealand and Afghanistan -- in contention.

Speaking about India, their fate is no longer in their hands as lost the opening two games against Pakistan and New Zealand by a huge margin. However, if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan, the chances of Men in Blue to qualify for the semis would increase due to better NRR, but they would need to beat Namibia in their final league stage game.

On the other hand, Afghanistan would need to beat New Zealand in their final league stage game. Even if they beat the Kiwis, they would need Namibia to defeat India on November 8 to qualify for the semis which is unlikely to happen.

Following is the schedule for remaining games of group 2 of Supers 12s:

November 7:

New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 3.30 pm

Pakistan vs Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah from 7.30 pm

November 8:

India vs Namibia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7.30 pm

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma