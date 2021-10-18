New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The sports festival for Cricket lovers has finally arrived as the 2021 T20 World Cup has started on October 17, 2021. This year the T20 world cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. In the tournament, 16 teams will battle it out for the T20 World Cup title.

T20 World Cup started in 2007 with India as the first winner of the title, With many years passing by T20 World Cup saw many great performances and some exceptional players who paved their team's way to the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts with the highest runs and several wickets in the tournament.

Here's the List of Top- run scorers and Highest Wicket takers of the T20 World Cup so far:

T20 World Cup: 2007

Top Run scorer- Matthew Hayden

The Australian opener in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa scored the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, scored 256 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.80, slamming four half-centuries.

Highest Wicket taker: Umar Gul

The Pakistani bowler held an average of 11.92 and a stellar strike rate of 12.7 in the T20 World Cup 2007. He with an economy rate of 5.60 took 13 wickets in seven innings.

T20 World Cup: 2009

Top Run scorer- Tillakaratne Dilshan

The Srilankan player in the second T20 World Cup was the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He with 317 became the third batsman in terms of scoring all-time highest runs (897).

Highest Wicket taker- Umar Gul

The Pakistani player for the second time achieved this feat of taking the highest wicket in the T20 World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament and he became the first bowler to take a five-for in a T20 international after dismissing 5 wickets off 6 runs against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup: 2010

Top Run scorer- Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene enjoyed a brilliant run, as he slammed 302 runs in six innings at an average of 60.40. With a strike rate of 159.78, he slammed a century and two half-centuries in the tournament.

Highest Wicket taker- Dirk Nannes

The Australian Player took 14 wickets in seven innings, with an average of 13.07. His efforts led the Australian team to reach the final of the 2010 WT20.

T20 World Cup: 2012

Top Run Scorer- Shane Watson

Also known as White Shark, the Australian Player slammed three half-centuries and scored 249 in the tournament.

Highest Wicket Taker- Ajantha Mendis

Mendis bowled at an incredible average of 9.80, took 15 wickets in the tournament. He holds the record for most wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: 2014

Top Run Scorer- Virat Kohli

The Indian Batsman Virat was the leading run hitter of the 2014 T20 World Cup and holds the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament. He scored 319 in six innings with an incredible average of 106.33.

Highest Wicket Taker- Imran Tahir, Ahsan Malik

South Africa's Imran Tahir bowled at a superb average of 10.91 with an economy rate of 6.55 and struck 12 wickets in the tournament while the Netherland's Player Ahsan Malik recorded a strike rate of 12.4 with an average of 13.83 and took 12 wickets too.

T20 World Cup: 2016

Top Run Scorer- Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal scored 295 runs with an average of 73.75, scored 295 runs in six innings. He scored a century and a half-century as he recorded a strike rate of 142.51 in the tournament.

Highest Wicket Taker - Mohammad Nabi

The Afghanistani Player ended as the highest wicket-taker in the 2016 edition. He with an average of 13.66 in the tournament took 12 wickets.

Posted By: Ashita Singh