New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The world is waiting for the upcoming class between India and Pakistan on October 24, 2021, in the ICC T20I World Cup. Both the teams are very excited before this match as it is their first clash in over 2 years and that too in a World Cup.

The mother of all battles will be played in the Dubai International Stadium and before the match there are many things being said about it. Recently, Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden identified India opener KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the major threats to Pakistan in their T20 WC opener on Sunday.

He, in a media interaction, said, "I sense that KL Rahul is a major threat to Pakistan. His dominance in the shorter format is good. Someone like Rishabh Pant, with a cheeky smile and his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, is a destroyer."

The 49-year-old cricketer further added, "For Australia, England is their old guard as they would say, as at various stages we have been ruled by the Kingdom of the UK and cricket wouldn't be on our shores if it hadn't been the case."

He mentioned that the rivalry of India vs Pakistan is epic and unmatched,"But nothing also, that I have ever seen throughout various elements of the game that I have been part of, ever matches the rivalry between India and Pakistan."

"There is an obvious pressure of an Indo-Pak match, as there is obvious pressure if you play against England if you are an Australian, but the pressure is only what you allow it to be," he said.

It is a history in making claimed Matthew and said, "It's a history-making opportunity. We can present all the stats, homework, and research, and nothing can replace what will be the state, what we dream about, write about and coach about, which will be the event itself."

Hayden has joined the Pakistan Cricket team as a batting consultant last week is very exciting for the match as he claims, "The mood is high, the relationships within the team are very strong and the players seem very happy and relaxed in spite of the obvious pressure starting from our first match."

Posted By: Ashita Singh