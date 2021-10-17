New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the focus has shifted to the ICC T20I World Cup which will also be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman due to the COVID-19 situation in India. The event, which will be held in two rounds, will begin from October 17 and continue till November 14 with 16 teams participating in the tournament.

As per the ICC, the first round will be played between eight teams that have been divided into two groups -- A and B. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s following the conclusion of round 1. In Super 12s, teams would be once again be divided into two groups.

Virat Kohli's India has been placed in group 2 of the Super 12s where they would lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers from round 1 of the tournament. Following is the complete schedule of the Indian cricket team for the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in the UAE:

October 24: India vs Pakistan at 7.30 pm in Dubai

October 31: India vs New Zealand at 7.30 pm in Dubai

November 3: India vs Afghanistan at 7.30 pm in Abu Dhabi

November 5: India vs Qualifier from group B in round 1 at 7.30 pm in Dubai

November 8: India vs Qualifier from group A in round 1 at 7.30 pm in Dubai

Note: All the timings mentioned above are in India Standard Time (IST).

How can I watch India's games in ICC T20I World Cup 2021?

You can watch all of India's games online at Disney+ Hotstar app smartphones, smart TVs and tablets. You can also watch the games on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD and DD Sports.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma