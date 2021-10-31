Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a massive setback for Bangladesh, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to a hamstring injury.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In a clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," he added.

So far, Bangladesh has played three games in the Super 12 stage of the T20I World Cup and is still searching for a win. Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event.

Shakib has scored 131 runs and picked up 11 wickets in six games that he played in the tournament before he injured his hamstring. The BCB has not named a replacement as yet but is expected to do it soon.

In T20I World Cups that he has played in his career so far, Shakib has picked up 40 wickets. He has surpassed Pakistan's Shahid Afridi in the list of highest wicket-takers in the T20I World Cups.

Shakib is also also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. He achieved the feat when he removed Scotland’s Michael Leask for a duck. He has 108 scalps to his name, one more than Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga who held the record previously.

Posted By: Ashita Singh