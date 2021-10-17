New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The ICC T20I World Cup, which will be hosted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), will begin from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in India. The tournament, which will continue till November 14, will see the participation of 16 teams and will be held in two stages.
In the first stage, which will also be known as the qualifier round, eight teams will participate. The teams in the qualifier round, which will be held from October 17 to October 22, are divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s and meet the top eight-ranked nations.
In the Super 12s, which will begin from October 23, teams would once again be divided into two groups where they would compete for a spot in the semi-finals. The semi-finals would be held on November 10 and November 11. The final, on the other hand, would be held on November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Following is the complete schedule of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|17-Oct
|Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|17-Oct
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|18-Oct
|Ireland vs the Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|18-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|19-Oct
|Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|19-Oct
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|20-Oct
|Namibia vs the Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|20-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|21-Oct
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|21-Oct
|Oman vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|22-Oct
|Namibia vs Ireland
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|22-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|23-Oct
|Australia vs South Africa
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|23-Oct
|England vs West Indies
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|24-Oct
|A1 vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|24-Oct
|India vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|25-Oct
|Afghanistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|26-Oct
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|26-Oct
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Sharjah
|27-Oct
|England vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|27-Oct
|B1 vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|28-Oct
|Australia vs A1
|19:30
|Dubai
|29-Oct
|West Indies vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|29-Oct
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|30-Oct
|South Africa vs A1
|15:30
|Sharjah
|30-Oct
|England vs Australia
|19:30
|Dubai
|31-Oct
|Afghanistan vs A2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|31-Oct
|India vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Dubai
|1-Nov
|England vs A1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|2-Nov
|South Africa vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|2-Nov
|Pakistan vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|3-Nov
|New Zealand vs B1
|15:30
|Dubai
|3-Nov
|India vs Afghanistan
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|4-Nov
|Australia vs B2
|15:30
|Dubai
|4-Nov
|West Indies vs A1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|5-Nov
|New Zealand vs A2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|5-Nov
|India vs B1
|19:30
|Dubai
|6-Nov
|Australia vs West Indies
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|6-Nov
|England vs South Africa
|19:30
|Sharjah
|7-Nov
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|7-Nov
|Pakistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|8-Nov
|India vs A2
|19:30
|Dubai
|10-Nov
|Semi-Final 1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|11-Nov
|Semi-Final 2
|19:30
|Dubai
|14-Nov
|Final
|19:30
|Dubai
Earlier, the ICC had announced that winner of the T20I World Cup will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, it added. "The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each from the games taking place on November 10 and 11," the ICC had said in its official release.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma