New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The ICC T20I World Cup, which will be hosted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), will begin from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in India. The tournament, which will continue till November 14, will see the participation of 16 teams and will be held in two stages.

In the first stage, which will also be known as the qualifier round, eight teams will participate. The teams in the qualifier round, which will be held from October 17 to October 22, are divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s and meet the top eight-ranked nations.

In the Super 12s, which will begin from October 23, teams would once again be divided into two groups where they would compete for a spot in the semi-finals. The semi-finals would be held on November 10 and November 11. The final, on the other hand, would be held on November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following is the complete schedule of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue 17-Oct Oman vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 17-Oct Bangladesh vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 18-Oct Ireland vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi 18-Oct Sri Lanka vs Namibia 19:30 Abu Dhabi 19-Oct Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 19-Oct Oman vs Bangladesh 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 20-Oct Namibia vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi 20-Oct Sri Lanka vs Ireland 19:30 Abu Dhabi 21-Oct Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 21-Oct Oman vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat 22-Oct Namibia vs Ireland 15:30 Abu Dhabi 22-Oct Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 19:30 Abu Dhabi 23-Oct Australia vs South Africa 15:30 Abu Dhabi 23-Oct England vs West Indies 19:30 Abu Dhabi 24-Oct A1 vs B2 15:30 Sharjah 24-Oct India vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai 25-Oct Afghanistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah 26-Oct South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai 26-Oct Pakistan vs New Zealand 19:30 Sharjah 27-Oct England vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi 27-Oct B1 vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi 28-Oct Australia vs A1 19:30 Dubai 29-Oct West Indies vs B2 15:30 Sharjah 29-Oct Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai 30-Oct South Africa vs A1 15:30 Sharjah 30-Oct England vs Australia 19:30 Dubai 31-Oct Afghanistan vs A2 15:30 Abu Dhabi 31-Oct India vs New Zealand 19:30 Dubai 1-Nov England vs A1 19:30 Sharjah 2-Nov South Africa vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi 2-Nov Pakistan vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi 3-Nov New Zealand vs B1 15:30 Dubai 3-Nov India vs Afghanistan 19:30 Abu Dhabi 4-Nov Australia vs B2 15:30 Dubai 4-Nov West Indies vs A1 19:30 Abu Dhabi 5-Nov New Zealand vs A2 15:30 Sharjah 5-Nov India vs B1 19:30 Dubai 6-Nov Australia vs West Indies 15:30 Abu Dhabi 6-Nov England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah 7-Nov New Zealand vs Afghanistan 15:30 Abu Dhabi 7-Nov Pakistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah 8-Nov India vs A2 19:30 Dubai 10-Nov Semi-Final 1 19:30 Abu Dhabi 11-Nov Semi-Final 2 19:30 Dubai 14-Nov Final 19:30 Dubai

Earlier, the ICC had announced that winner of the T20I World Cup will take home a cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, it added. "The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 400,000 each from the games taking place on November 10 and 11," the ICC had said in its official release.

