Karachi (Pakistan) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday evening made three changes to its squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and included Sarafraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

In a statement, the PCB said that the decision was made by the selectors after considering the performances and form of the players. It also said that a decision on Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

"The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday's Punjab derby against Central Punjab," the PCB statement read.

PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that the changes were made based on the performances of the players in the "highly-competitive" domestic T20 event. He said that Sarfaraz, Fakhar and Haider have loads of experience and talent and "provide further stability, balance and strength to the side".

"I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket that we have witnessed in the National T20. It has not only provided the players excellent match practice in the lead-up to the UAE competition, [but] it has also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament," he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

Following is Pakistan's 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup in the UAE:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserve players: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

