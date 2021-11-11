Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Aaron's Australia has won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 today evening.

Pakistan are beaming with confidence after being unbeaten in the whole T20 WC 2021 tournament and would look to carry forward that momentum to enter the finals. Australia, on the other hand, has also made quite an impact on the audience in the league stage of the tournament and would aim to silence their doubters once and for all after entering the finals.

Here are LIVE Updates from Pakistan vs Australia match at the ICC T20I World Cup SF-2 2021:

21:00hrs: Aasif loses his wickets for a golden duck, Pakistan gets 158-3 in 18.1 overs.

20:50 hrs: Aasif comes to the crease after Rizwan got out.

20:40hrs: Mohammad Rizwan hits fifty off 41 balls, his third in the tournament, Pakistan gets 117 after 15 overs

20:15hrs: Fakhar Zaman comes to the crease, Pakistan raced off to 89-1 after 12 overs.

20:00hrs: Adam Zampa removed Babar Azam at 39 restricts him from his 5th half-century in the tournament.

19:50 hrs: After 6 overs, Pakistan raced off to 47-0 with Babar on 24 and Rizwan on 21.

19:40 hrs: Babar Azam takes charge as Pakistan cruise sails towards big runs.

19:30 hrs: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan opens for Pakistan after Australia opted to field first.

19:20hrs: Playing XI of both sides:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood





19:10 hrs:Babar Azam - We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well.

Aaron Finch - We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup and expects more of the same tonight, no changes in the playing XI.

19:00hrs: Australia wins toss in crucial game, opt to bowl first

18:50hrs: Pakistan in the league stages of the tournament were unbeaten as they won 5 out of 5 matches while Australia witnessed a defeat and won 4 out of the 5 games.

18:40hrs: Here take a look at the Probable Playing XI of both sides:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.





18:20hrs: Here, take a look at the Full squad of both sides:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis





18:10 hrs: The toss will happen at 7 pm.

18:00 hrs: Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final of ICC T20 WC 2021.

Posted By: Ashita Singh