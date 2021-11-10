Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: England will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC T20I World Cup 2021 today evening. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm.

Both sides have qualified for the semi-finals by recording four wins in the league stage of the tournament. These two sides are currently the two best T20I sides that win the world and in the encounter, Black Caps would look to avenge their 2019 World Cup's final defeat.

Here are LIVE Updates from New Zealand vs England match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

19:50 hrs: Adam Milne dismisses Bairstow for 13, England scored 38 after 5.4 overs

19:30hrs: Bairstow, Buttler comes to the crease to open for England

19:20 hrs: Here take a look at playing XI of both sides:

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

19:10 hrs: Kane Williamson | New Zealand captain: We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. We're going in with the same team. Busy period for us, and we've come through, giving in good performances. The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament, and after Lockie, Milne has come in and done well too. England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final.

Eoin Morgan | England captain: We would have looked to bowl first too, but hopefully the toss doesn't decide the result of the game. Roy misses out today, obviously, he's disappointed because he's played a big role for us in this tournament, and to miss out on a semi-final is devastating. However, Billings gets another chance. He's been doing the hard work and carrying the drinks for us, and it's a big opportunity for him. Bairstow will open today, instead of Roy, since he's done it really well in the past. We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have, so we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them. Looking forward to a great contest today.

19:00 hrs: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first

18:40 hrs: Probable Playing XI of both sides:

England: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

18:20hrs: Here take a look at the full squad of both sides:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.





18:10 hrs: The toss will happen at 7pm at stadium in Abu Dhabi

18:00 hrs: Kane Williamson's New Zealand will lock horns with Eoin Morgan's England in the first semi-finals of the world cup today.

Posted By: Ashita Singh