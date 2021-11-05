Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's India won the game against Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland in the Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. After the first innings, Scotland was bowled out on just 85 runs after 17.5 overs. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm.

India would look to continue the winning momentum today against Scotland. The Men in Blue, in order to survive in the tournament and make it to the semi-finals, need to win this match against Scotland at all costs.

Here are the Highlights from India vs Scotland match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

22:00 hrs: What Virat Kohli said in the post match presentation- A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do. Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with.

Kyle Coetzer: We were outclassed in every department. The only way we're going to improve is by getting games like this. Boys are still going to take something out of this. Mark has been excellent for us all tournament. He has a great set of skills, he has learnt a lot from other spinners too. That's another important reason for us to be in this tournament. He (Leask) is a fantastic striker of the cricket ball, lovely to watch.

21: 50 hrs: India won the game by 8 wickets.

21: 40 hrs: KL Rahul smashes 50 in just 19 balls. Virat came in on the crease.

21: 30 hrs: Rohit Sharma gets out after providing a superb Start to India.

21:10 hrs: India begins the modest chase of 85 runs, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Comes to crease

20:50hrs: India bowled out Scotland for 85 in 17.5 overs, Jadeja, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin each bowler strikes at least one wicket.

20:40 hrs: Shami, Ashwin stands up for India, Scotland in trouble as wickets wobble.

20:25 hrs: Ravinder Jadeja continues to impress fans. Strikes his third wicket and sent Leask to the pavilion on 21.

20:00hrs: Trouble hovers over Scotland as Jadeja removes two in one over. Scotland 32-4 after 8 overs

19:55 hrs: Shami removes Munsey for 24, Scotland on 28 after losing 2 wickets.

19:40 hrs- Bumrah dismisses Scotland's skipper Kyle Coetzer for 1. Scotland races to 17 after 3 wickets.

19: 30 hrs: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer begin Scotland's innings after India opt to bowl first

19:10 hrs: Here, take a look at Playing XI of both sides-

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal 19:05 hrs: Virat Kohli- We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner

Kyle Coetzer: Looks a good deck. First of all great occasion for Scottish cricket

19:00hrs: India win toss, opt to bowl first

18:50 hrs: Captain Virat Kohli, on the occasion of his birthday will be aiming to secure another win for India at T20 WC. Also read: Virat Kohli Birthday Special: 5 best innings of King Kohli that marked his prowess at cricketing field

18:40 hrs: Here, take a look at the Probable Playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

18:00hrs: Take a look at the full squad of both sides India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey

18: 20 hrs: The toss will happen at 7 pm

18:00 hrs: India will lock horns with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium today.

