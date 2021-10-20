New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will play its very first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on October 24, 2021. The very high-octane and high-pressure games between India and Pakistan are much anticipated across the nation. India and Pakistan have locked horns on several occasions, in the world cup, in the ODI world cup, in several series, and in Asia cups before.

Temper flares in these games as spectators from both countries get high on emotions. India vs Pakistan is not just a game but beyond that, their rivalry in sports is unparalleled. And now, that the two teams after several years are once again set to lock horns in the upcoming match of T20 World Cup 2021, we have brought you a memory down list of Top 5 iconic matches between the biggest rivals in the sport.

India vs Pakistan: 2011 ODI World Cup Semi-final, Mohali

The semi-finals of the 2011 ODI World Cup was one of the matches which have been jotted down in the history of epic matches. It took place at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 30. India Batting first put up a competitive total of 260/9. In the same match, Sachin scored an 85.

Chasing the total, Pakistan was off to a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and at last, India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs to progress to the finals. In the same year, India lifted their 2nd ODI World Cup and First under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

India vs Pakistan: 2007 T20 World Cup final, Johannesburg

This was the match that made India the ultimate Champions for the very first ICC T20I World Cup. In the very first final of the Inaugural Edition of the T20 World Cup, India went up against Pakistan and won the match by 5 runs.

India batted first and on the back of a brilliant 54-ball 75 from Gautam Gambhir and a handy 16-ball 30 by Rohit Sharma, posted 5/157 in 20 overs. But Pakistan failed to chase the total as Indian bowlers ransacked their top and middle order, leaving them reeling at 6/77 after 11.4 overs.

India vs Pakistan: 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

In yet another final India went up against Pakistan but this time, men-in-green were more powerful as India lost because in-form batsmen of the team fumbled under the mountain of runs. Riding high on the back of a fabulous hundred from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan put up a target of 339.

Chasing the total, half the side of India was back in the dressing room at 72, India was barreling towards an embarrassing defeat. Hardik Pandya gave it he all but India eventually fell short by 180 runs in the last.

India vs Pakistan: 2012 T20 World Cup Super 8, Colombo

In this match played in 2012, India yet again emerged as the winner with eight wickets and 18 balls to spare. Batting first Pakistan scored only 138 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. With help of Lakshmipathy Balaji, Yuvraj Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin in bowling, Indis stopped Pakistan.

And later while chasing the modest total, Virendra Sehwag and Virat Kohli’s partnership made India win the match at last in yet another ICC event.

Posted By: Ashita Singh