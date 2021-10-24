Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India is playing against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the ICC T20I World Cup 2021. Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bowl. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India included Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravindra Jadeja in their XI, while Pakistan left out Haider Ali.

The Men in Blue have never lost a game against Pakistan in T20I World Cups and would look to continue their winning streak while Babar Azam's men would look to break the jinx by winning their opening match of the tournament.

Here are LIVE Updates from India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

20:30 hrs: Back to Back sixes from Rishabh Pant 36(27) in the 11th over.

20:20 hrs: 50 comes up for India after 9 overs, 60 off 10 overs.

20:05 hrs: In the first powerplay, India has scored 36 runs with 3 wickets, Rishabh Pant and Captain Kohli hustling to run the scoreboard.

20:00 hrs: Suryakumar Yadav out for 11(8), Bowled by Hasan Ali and caught by Rizwan

19:42 hrs: Shaheen Afridi struck another! sent KL Rahul to the Pavillion for 3(8)

19: 40 hrs: Skipper Virat Kohli, the right-handed batsman on the field.

19:32 hrs: Rohit Sharma out for Golden Duck!, Shaheen Afridi struck the first wicket.

19:30 hrs: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma open the innings, Shaheen Afridi will bowl the first innings

19: 25 hrs: Hardik Pandya ahead of the match against Pakistan.

I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right. The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl

19:20 hrs: Playing XI of India vs Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

19:12 hrs: Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said that he was also looking to bowl first.

'We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focused on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total. The four not playing are Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin, and Thakur.'

19:10 hrs: We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out, Babar Azam after winning the toss.

19:00 hrs: Pakistan won the toss, opts to bowl first

18:50 hrs: Here's the probable playing XI for both sides

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali/Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

18:40 hrs: Team India and Pakistan are on their way to the ground. Fans have also started arriving at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the match.

18:30 hrs: Take a look at India's wins against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

18:20 hrs: Take a look at squads of both teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar.

Pakistan (12): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali.

18:15 hrs: The toss will be held at 7:00 pm

18:10 hrs: Virat Kohli-led team India will lock horns with Babar Azam-led team Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Posted By: Ashita Singh