New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After a wait of over 2 years the moment of joy for many cricket lovers is on our doors. India will play a match against Pakistan and that too in an ICC T20 World Cup. India clashing with Pakistan on October 24 is the only thing in the limelight in both countries. Be it an Indian cricket fan or a Pakistani cricket fan, they have waited for this match for very long.

The much-anticipated match will be played on Sunday, at Dubai International Stadium. This will be the very first game for both the teams in ICC T20I World Cup 2021 and it will also mark the start of the Super 12 league in the tournament.

Ahead of the high-octane match, we have picked 5 players that might make an impact in the game of the biggest arch-rivals in cricket.

Here are 5 players to watch out for in India vs Pakistan:

Virat Kohli:

This year's World Cup will be the last for Virat as a Captain in T20 format. The 32- year player has played some very crucial knocks against this team and will be a player to watch out for in the upcoming game. He so far has scored 777 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 86.33. Kohli has been crowned the Player of the match in editions of the Tournament.

Babar Azam:

Azam is the second-fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket. In T20Is, he is second on the list of players quickest to 1000 runs. He certainly is one of the hottest properties in world cricket.

Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma is the Vice-Captain of the Indian cricket team, He is the first Indian player to play all 7 editions of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Rohit Sharma so far has scored 673 runs at an average of 39.58. The 34-year-old is definitely a player to watch out for in the upcoming match of Ind vs Pak.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Jasprit Bumrah is the player to watch out for in the upcoming match as their 27-year-old has taken 21 wickets in 14 matches. The bowler is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the T20Is for India.

Fakhar Zaman:

He is one of the players who has previously played sensational knocks in the ICC Champions Trophy in the year 2017 and he is certainly a player to watch out for his fiery form. Fakhar Zaman will use the upcoming match to carry the momentum of his last match against India.

Posted By: Ashita Singh