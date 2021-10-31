Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India will lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 today evening. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm.

In the big game against New Zealand, team India will aim at opening their winning account. Today's match for Men-in-Blue is a must-win game in order to survive in the tournament. Both the teams have lost their inaugural match against Pakistan in a surprise turn of events and would look to open their accounts at the tournament.

Here are the Highlights from India vs New Zealand match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

19:00 hrs: New Zealand won the toss, opts to first

18:50 hrs: Meanwhile, Fans have started gathering outside Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of match with New Zealand.

18: 45 hrs: Here take a look at Probable Playing XIs of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun CV, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

18: 35 hrs: Team India and New Zealand both the teams have reached the Dubai International Stadium.

18:15 hrs: Here take a look at full squads of both teams

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Todd Astle, Mark Chapman

18:10 hrs: The toss will be held at 7:00 pm

18:00 hrs: Virat Kohli-led team India will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

