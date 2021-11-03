Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Afghanistan won the toss against India and chose to bowl first. Mohammad Nabi looks forward to playing normal cricket. For the team, India, Surya Kumar gets back to the playing XI and Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle.The match is played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm.

In the do-or-die game against Afghanistan, team India will aim at opening their winning account. Today's match for Men-in-Blue is a must-win game in order to survive in the tournament. India have lost the first two matches in the tournament while Afghanistan have won 3 out of the 4 matches they have played.

Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs Afghanistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

21:10hrs: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya fiery batting took Indian score to 210-2. Highest score in this year's tournament.

21:00 hrs: KL Rahul departs after scoring crucial 69, India raced off to 162 after 17 overs.

20:50 hrs: Rohit Sharma falls after scoring 74, India 142-1 after 15 overs. New batsman Rishabh pant comes in to bat

20:30 hrs: After Rohit, KL hits half-century, India has raced to 113 after 12.4 overs

20:10 hrs: Rohit Sharma has slammed a superb fifty in Abu Dhabi. In ten overs, India has raced to 85/0.

19:50 hrs: India (53-0)off to a solid start after Rohit and KL have raced to 34 and 18 off 33 balls respectively

19:40 hrs: After 1.2 over India stands on 12 runs with Rohit on 9 and KL on 3.

19:30 hrs: R Ashwin and Surya Kumar have been included in India's playing XI while Mujeeb isn't included in Afghanistan's playing XI

19:20 hrs: Here, take a look at Playing XI of both sides

India -KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan 19:10 hrs: Indian Skipper Virat- Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan that looks to put up runs on the board. A couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle.

Mohammad Nabi- Will bowl first. Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. Mujeeb isn't playing. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy.

19:00 hrs: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl first

18:40 hrs: Over the years India and Afghanistan in the T20 WC have locked horns two times and both matches were won by India

18:20 hrs: Here, take a look at Probable playing XIs of both sides:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq.

18:10 hrs: The toss will take place at 7pm

18:00 hrs: India will lock horns with Afghanistan today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abudhabi.

