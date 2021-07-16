ICC T20I World Cup 2021: In the Group 2 of the Super 12s, Virat Kohli's India will face arch-rivals Pakistan, Kane Williamson's New Zealand and Afghanistan, along with two other qualifiers from the Round 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the group details for the T20I World Cup. Virat Kohli's India has been placed in the second group of the Super 12s that also includes Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The group will also comprise two other qualifiers from the Round 1.

On the other hand, England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies have been placed in the first group of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them, the ICC said in a statement.

The groupings:

Round 1

* Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

* Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

Super 12s

* Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

* Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

Following the announcement of grouping, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the countdown for the ICC T20I World Cup has begun, adding that there "is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game".

"Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games," he said in a press release.

The ICC T20I World Cup was scheduled to be held in India this year. However, it has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The BCCI, however, continues to hold the hosting rights of the tournament.

The tournament, meanwhile, would be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. All games would be played at Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma