New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Virat Kohli's team India will start their T20I World Cup campaign with an inaugural game against arch-rival Pakistan led by Babar Azam at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 24. So far, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times at T20I World Cups with Men in Blue getting an edge over their arch-rival on all occasions.

India and Pakistan had clashed for the first time at T20I World Cup in 2007. The game resulted in a bowl-out, which India won. Later, the two sides clashed again at the final of the 2007 T20I World Cup in Johannesburg which India won by five runs. Later, India claimed one-sided victories over Pakistan in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets) and 2016 (6 wickets) editions of the T20I World Cups.

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24:

When and where the match between India and Pakistan will be played?

The match will take place on Sunday (October 24) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What about the timings of the match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How can I watch the match?

You can watch the India vs Pakistan game on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports. Besides that, the match can also live-streamed on Disney + HotStar.

Following is the full squad of both teams for ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserve players: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma