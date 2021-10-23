Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: What will be the most anticipated match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with their arch-rival Pakistan led by Babar Azam on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue have faced the Men in Green five times in the T20I World Cup since its inception in 2007, beating them on all occasions.

Incidentally, all the matches were won by India under former legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and this will be the first time when Virat Kohli will lead the Men in Blue at a T20I World Cup against Pakistan.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast about the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE:

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly surface with the pacers getting some assistance in the latter half of the game. However, during the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the pitch in Dubai was a bit slow and low. It remained the same during the warm-up games of the T20I World Cup and is expected to be on the slower side during the Super 12s.

What about the average total at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium?

The average first innings score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 168. However, the team batting second have a good record in Dubai as they have won 60 per cent of games on this pitch.

Weather forecast:

The weather in Dubai on Sunday will remain hot and humid and there is no chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius with 62 per cent humidity. The wind speed, on the other hand, will be around 23 km per hour.

