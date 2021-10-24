Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday opened up about his back injury and said that he won't bowl in the early stage of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 as India began its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the 28-year-old, while speaking ahead of India's match with Pakistan, said that he might bowl in the later stages of the tournament.

"I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right," Hardik said.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik added.

Hardik's selection in the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 squad has been under scrutiny as he has not been able to bowl due to his back injury. However, ahead of India's match before Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli had said that Hardik will feature in the playing XI even if he is not able to bowl due to his finishing skills.

It must be mentioned here that Hardik did not bowl a single over for the Mumbai Indians during the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. "We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for a over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can't create overnight".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma