Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The most anticipated match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 will be played between Virat Kohli's India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India has an all-win record against Pakistan at T20I World Cups. However, all matches were played by India under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and this will be the first time since 2007 when the Men in Blue will face their arch-rival at the T20I World Cup under Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the match, the hype is high again as India and Pakistan don't play a bilateral series with each other due to the political situation between them. As fans wait for the beginning of the highly-octane India-Pakistan, here's everything you need to know about the dream11, probable playing XI and full squads of both sides:

Dream11:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Ravindra Jadeja, Imad Wasim, Mohammed Shami, Haris Rauf and Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable playing of both sides:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan:

Ahead of the match, Pakistan has announced their 12-member squad for the match against India.

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Shaheen and Haris Rauf.

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar.

Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Wasim and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserve players: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma