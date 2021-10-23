Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's India will begin their T20I World Cup campaign on Sunday with a game against Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India and Pakistan have faced each other five times at T20I World Cups since its inception in 2007 with the Men in Blue beating their arch-rivals on all occasions.

Like all India-Pakistan games, the craze over Sunday's match is high once again as the two countries face each other only in ICC tournaments due to the political tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. So as Virat Kohli's India prepare themselves for the highly anticipated clash against Babar Azam's Pakistan, we at Jagran English look at the stats about the two teams:

Head-to-head:

Total matches: 8 (India: 6, Pakistan: 1, Tied: 1)

Most runs:

India:

Virat Kohli: 254 runs from six games

Yuvraj Singh: 155 runs from eight games

Gautam Gambhir: 139 runs from five games

Pakistan:

Shoaib Malik: 164 runs from eight games

Mohammad Hafeez: 156 runs from seven games

Umar Akmal: 103 runs from six games

Most wickets:

India:

Irfan Pathan: Six wickets from three innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Five wickets from three innings

Hardik Pandya: Five wickets from three innings

Pakistan:

Umar Gul: 11 wickets from six innings

Mohammad Asif: Five wickets from two innings

Mohammad Amir: Four wickets from two innings

India on Sunday would look to continue their winning streak against Pakistan at T20I World Cups. Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to re-write history and win their first-ever match against India at any World Cup.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar.

Pakistan (12): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haider Ali.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma