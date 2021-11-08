Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India won the toss against Namibia, Opted to bowl first for today's match. The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm.

Since New Zealand secured the last spot in the semi-finals of T20 WC 2021, India are out of the race. Outgoing Virat Kohli will lead the country for the last time in the shortest format in today's match and would aim to finish India's underwhelming T20I World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia.

Here are LIVE updates from India vs Namibia match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

19:15 Hrs: Playing XI of both sides:

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

19:05 hrs: Virat Kohli | India captain: We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game.

Gerhard Erasmus | Namibia captain: It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages. It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here. Frylinck comes into the side today, he's fit to go. Everyone back home is quite inspired by what we have done and we had some amazing messages over the last few weeks.

19:00 hrs: India win toss, opt to bowl first.

18:40 Hrs: Take a look at Probable playing XI of both sides:

India-KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Namibia-Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

18: 30 hrs: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli will lead the country for the last in the shortest format in today's clash against Namibia.

18:20 hrs: Take a look at Full squads of both sides:

India- Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Namibia-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo

18:10 hrs: The toss will happen at 7 pm.

18:00 hrs: India will lock horns with Namibia in their last game of the tournament.

