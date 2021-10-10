New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the prize money for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman and said that the winner of the tournament would be awarded with USD 1.6 million (approximately Rs 12 crore) while the runners-up would get Rs 6 crore.

"The two losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 each from the games taking place on 10 and 11 November. As in 2016, there will be a bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The victors in each of the 30 games in that phase will this time win $40,000, a total pot of $1,200,000," the ICC said in the media release.

The ICC has announced that each team participating in the tournament would get part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money.

"The eight teams whose ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaigns end at that stage will automatically receive $70,000 each, totally $560,000. The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000. The four teams knocked out in the first round will take $40,000 each from an overall $ 160,000," said the ICC release.

Prize Money for the tournament:

Winners - $ 1,600,000

Runners-Up - $ 800,000

Losing Semi-finalists - $ 400,000 each

Round 2 Wins - 3x 40,000 = $ 1,200,000

Round 2 Exit - 8x70,000 = $ 560,000

Round 1 Win - 12x40,000= $ 480,000

Total - $ 5,600,000

The tournament is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14 with 16 teams participating in it.

Teams like Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies will begin with their campaign from the Super 12 stage.

For this tournament, the ICC has introduced DRS and drinks break. According to the board, the 150 seconds break will be kept at the halfway mark of the game.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen