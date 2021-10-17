New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It's going to be a treat for cricket fans across the world as ICC T20I World Cup 2021 began on Sunday in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This particular edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in Australia in 2020. However, due to the rising Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Later, the ICC announced that India will host the event in 2021 with Australia hosting the tournament in 2022.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic struck the tournament again and was shifted to the UAE and Oman with BCCI keeping the hosting rights due to the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic in India.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

How many teams are taking part?

16 teams will be taking part in the tournament. These are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Namibia, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea.

What is the format of the tournament?

The tournament will be played in two stages. In the first stage, which will be the qualifier round, eight teams will participate and they will further be divided into two groups -- Group A and Group B.

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group B: Oman Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Bangladesh

The top two teams from the above groups will qualify for the Super 12s and meet the top eight-ranked nations. This stage of the competition will have 12 teams which will be divided into two groups and will compete for a spot in the semi-finals.

Schedule:

Qualifier - October 17 to October 22

Super-12 stage - October 23 to November 7

First semi-final - November 10

Second semi-final - November 12

Final - November 14

Venue:

Qualifiers will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The rest of the tournament will be played across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Prize Money:

The winners of the tournament will be rewarded with USD 1.6 million, the runners-up USD 8,00,000, and the losing semi-finalists will get USD 4,00,000 each.

Super-over:

In a scenario where both the teams finish on the same score, the match will move forward to Super over. And if this super over will also end up at a tie, then the same process will be repeated till one team wins.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen