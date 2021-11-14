Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia will face New Zealand in the much-anticipated finals of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 today evening. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm.

After winning the World Test Championship earlier this year, Williamson's New Zealand will now eye to win the T20 WC title in today's final. On the other hand, Australia would look to repeat the scenes from the 2015 WC finals when they defeated New Zealand and add another ICC silverware in their cabinet.

Here are LIVE Updates from Australia vs New Zealand Final match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021:

18:30hrs: Here take a look at the Full squad of both sides:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

18:20 hrs: Also Read- AUS vs NZ, T20 WC Final 2021: From David Warner to Ish Sodhi, players to watch out for in today's final clash

18:10 hrs: The toss will happen at 7 pm.

18:00 hrs: The final match of the ICC T20I WC will be played between Australia and New Zealand today at 7:30 pm.

Posted By: Ashita Singh