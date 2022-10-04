ICC T20I WC 2022: Setback For India, Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out T20I World Cup

IN A major setback for Team India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier last week, Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa and it was speculated that he could be ruled out of the World Cup. The BCCI will today, or tomorrow announce his replacement in the Indian squad for the marquee event.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named on the stand-by list. Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

Bumrah has had a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show. This year, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

India has put a lot of effort into getting ready for the T20 World Cup. They played T20Is in Ireland, England, the Caribbean, and the UAE over the course of the past three months, in addition to the home series against Australia and South Africa. At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

(With Agencies Inputs)