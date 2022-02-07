New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Coming up for cricket fans is some exciting news! ICC T20I World Cup 2022 Tickets have gone on sale, starting February 7. Fans can secure their seats for the Men's T20I world cup online. The ICC T20I World Cup tournament 2022 will be played between October 18 and November 13, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia.

Tickets are available on t20worldcup.com from Monday for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13.

"Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20," the ICC said in a statement.

All the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is important to purchase early to ensure you secure the seats you want for the ICC matches you prefer to see.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022- How to book tickets here:

Fans who want to buy can visit the official website t20worldcup.com

Click on Buy Tickets and select the venue.

Wait in the queue and fill in details of the match

Choose the seats and click on check out.

Let us also tell you that ICC had also started fan pre-sale of the tickets for the fixtures such as India v Pakistan, Sunday 23 October (MCG),The Final, Sunday 13 November at the (MCG), Australia v New Zealand, Saturday 22 October (SCG), Australia v England & Afghanistan v Group B runner-up (double-header), Friday 28 October (MCG) and South Africa v Bangladesh & India v Group A runner-up (double-header), Thursday 27 October (SCG)

Tickets for the T20 World Cup Group stage match between India and Pakistan have gone sold out within five hours. All the fans must hurry to book their seats for the roller coaster ride of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India's fixtures for ICC T20I World Cup 2022 here:

You can check the schedule of India matches and book your tickets accordingly.

Following the match against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne, India will face the runner-up from Group A (first round) on October 27 in Sydney.

On October 30, India will be up against South Africa in Perth followed by November 2-clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

India's final fixture in the Super 12 stage will be against the winner of Group B (first round) on November 6 in Melbourne.

