ICC T20I WC 2021: Though the spin-heavy Indian squad looks strong, several veteran players, including opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, have been left out of the team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced India's 15-member squad for the T20I World Cup that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team with Rohit Sharma as his deputy. The squad also includes veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had played his last limited-overs match against West Indies in 2017.

Though the spin-heavy Indian squad looks strong, several veteran players, including opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, have been left out of the team. Here's a look at some players who have missed a place in India's squad for the T20I World Cup:

1. Shikhar Dhawan:

Shikhar Dhawan could have been added to the squad as a third opener. However, the selection committee has decided to go with explosive wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan. Kishan, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), can also bat in the middle and open when required, feels the selection committee.

"We have three openers. We have Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan who can bat as an opener and fit in the middle-order as well," said chief selector Chetan Sharma, as reported by Scroll. "Ishan is giving us opportunities...He is a good player of spin in the middle overs. If need of the hour arises to make Kohli open and the management thinks it that way then it’s fine, otherwise, we have three openers".

2. Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Kuldeep Yadav, had emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in limited over after Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were dropped from the team. However, the last couple of years have been tough for Chahal as he has struggled to take wickets and restrict runs. Instead of Chahal, the selectors have gone with the experienced Ashwin who has more than 50 wickets in T20Is.

3. Krunal Pandya:

It was expected that Krunal Pandya might get a place in the T20I World Cup squad, but the selectors chose fellow all-rounder Axar Patel in his place. Krunal has been a pillar for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has also featured in the Indian limited-overs team frequently.

4. Deepak Chahar:

The oldest of the Chahar brothers has also failed to seal a place in the Indian squad. Chahar, who in Sri Lanka had recently shown his batting abilities, has been a pillar for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Lately, Chahar also emerged as a match-winner for India in limited-overs.

5. Kuldeep Yadav:

Like Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav also missed a place in India's squad for the T20I World Cup. Kuldeep's loss of form in recent years is a big reason behind his exclusion from the squad.

