ICC T20I Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Achieves Career-Best 2nd Spot

India star batter Smriti Mandhana gained two spots to attain the career-best second place in the latest ICC T20I batters rankings released on Tuesday.

Experienced Australia duo Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning have dominated the top two spots on the rankings for some time, but India opener and recently-announced ICC 100% Cricket Superstar Mandhana has split the pair following her superb recent series against England.

Mandhana helped herself to a team-high 111 runs during the three-match series. Mooney still remains on top of the list with a total of 743 rating points, but Mandhana closes to within 12 points on 731 rating points following the latest rankings update.

Lanning (725) drops to third as a result of Mandhana’s sudden rise, while New Zealand counterpart Sophie Devine (715) also loses a place to the in-form India batter.

Mandhana also makes an eye-catching move up the rankings for ODI batters, following her impressive start to the ongoing three-game ODI series against England.

The left-hander smashed a classy 91 during India's seven-wicket triumph in the opening match of the series in Hove and was rewarded by rising three places to seventh overall on the list for batters.

A host of her team-mates also make giant strides, with Harmanpreet Kaur (up four places to ninth) and Yastika Bhatia (up eight spots to 37th) big risers following half-centuries in that match.

England pacer Kate Cross picked up two wickets in that same game and jumps three spots to 10th overall on the list for ODI bowlers, while team-mate Charlotte Dean moves up four spots to 20th.

India spinner Deepti Sharma collected her own two-wicket haul during that same game she jumps six spots to 12th on the rankings for ODI bowlers as a result.

England star Nat Sciver opted to skip the India series to focus on mental health and wellbeing and the 30-year-old loses her top ranking on the ODI all-rounders list to Australia veteran Ellyse Perry as a result.