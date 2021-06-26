World T-20 Championship, ideally supposed to have taken place in Australia in 2020, was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. The dates of hosting were moved to October 2021 with BCCI given the hosting rights.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The seventh T-20 World Cup will reportedly begin two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in UAE. IPL final is likely to be played on October 15, which means the first match of the World T-20 championship can be played on October 17.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the ball rolling to shift the venue of T-20 World Cup from India to Middle East. The tournament will now be split across Oman and UAE, where the group matches will take place. Each Group will reportedly play either in Oman or in UAE during the Group matches. The final of T20 World Cup will be played in November

Why can’t ICC T-20 World Cup take place in India?

The reason, like all cancellations and postponements of the current times, is the Coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 case count continues its downward trend in India but the reports have suggested that authorities are not inclined to take risk given the fear of third wave in India and reports of new variants emerging from many parts of the country. India, earlier this year in the months of February and March, hosted England for four test matches, five T-20Is and three ODIs in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Some matches saw stadiums filled up to their strengths, following which and many similar mass gathering events, the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic smashed across India.

BCCI to make official announcement soon

International Cricket Council (ICC) on June 1 had asked BCCI to inform by the end of June if India will be able to host T20 World Cup. BCCI is likely to go public with its decision to move T20 World Cup out of India, as ICC deadline nears.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan